Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

