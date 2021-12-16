Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,202. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.