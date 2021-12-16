Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Farfetch reported earnings of ($6.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 242,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,808. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

