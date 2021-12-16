Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monro reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of MNRO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 217,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Monro has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

