Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $25.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

PCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330 over the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

