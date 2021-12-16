Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $21.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.24 billion to $80.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.71 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $118.42 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

