Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BSM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 362,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,247. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

