Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

