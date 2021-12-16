Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. ITT reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 39.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

