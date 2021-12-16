Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $14.89 on Friday, reaching $590.15. 149,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $648.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.13. Netflix has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

