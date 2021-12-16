Zacks: Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 2,529,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.