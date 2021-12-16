Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $26.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $27.81 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $24.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $96.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

