Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

