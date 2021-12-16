Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
