Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Hecla Mining also reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 533,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

