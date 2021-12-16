Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter worth $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.12. 2,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,545. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

