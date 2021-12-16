Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kaman reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kaman stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 321,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 377.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

