Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,816. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.57.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

