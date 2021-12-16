Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.15. 39,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 149.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

