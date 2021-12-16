Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report sales of $98.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.93 million and the lowest is $98.20 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $395.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $395.20 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 276,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,319. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

