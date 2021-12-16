Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report sales of $262.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.12 million. Upstart posted sales of $86.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $806.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $13.59 on Friday, reaching $140.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,706. Upstart has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 174.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.71.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock worth $418,309,027 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Upstart by 143.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

