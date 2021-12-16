Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,538 shares of company stock worth $1,371,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

