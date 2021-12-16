Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,456. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

