Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.35). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE CVI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,678. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

