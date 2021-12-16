Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce sales of $40.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $41.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $149.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.15 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million.

FMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 15,589 shares of company stock worth $248,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.