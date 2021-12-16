Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 17,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,322. Gentex has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

