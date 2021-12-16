Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $63,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

