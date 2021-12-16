Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Announce $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post earnings per share of $3.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60. Quidel reported earnings per share of $11.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $10.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 799,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

