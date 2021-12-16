Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

