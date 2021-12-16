Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Hold

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 34,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,212. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. Comerica has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.