Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,178,182 shares of company stock valued at $239,211,308. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

