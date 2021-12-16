Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Hold

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

DYNT opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.17. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

