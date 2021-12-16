Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

WETF opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.73.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

