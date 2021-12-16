Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) to “Buy”

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 203,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,546,000.

