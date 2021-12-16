Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to “Buy”

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.