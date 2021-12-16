Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to “Buy”

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $155.97. 12,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,828. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

