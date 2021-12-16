Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to “Buy”

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

