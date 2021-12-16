ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,088.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $183,088.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00206578 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

