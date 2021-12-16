Zetacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $188.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $250,773.75 and $188.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.68 or 0.00918325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00258856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,003,624 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

