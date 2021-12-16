Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZCMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.