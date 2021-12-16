Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 231,149 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $232.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $233.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

