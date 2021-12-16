Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 780.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

