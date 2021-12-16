Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.