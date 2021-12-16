Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE R opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.