Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

