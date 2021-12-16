Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 49.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 309,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

