Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

