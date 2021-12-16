Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Sang Yi Sells 2,800 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

