Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

