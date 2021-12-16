ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.10. ZIVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIVO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.