ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.10. ZIVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
About ZIVO Bioscience
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
