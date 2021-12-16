ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Financial Contrast

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -4.37% 58.68% 4.05% Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZIX and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 4 2 0 2.33 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Marin Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 2.20 -$6.43 million ($0.38) -22.32 Marin Software $29.98 million 2.43 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.95

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. ZIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIX beats Marin Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

